Daniel Abt stripped of maiden Formula E win

Story highlights Abt deemed to have breached technical regulations

Second-placed Felix Rosenqvist inherits first place

(CNN) Daniel Abt's joy following his maiden Formula E win didn't last long.

After taking the checkered flag in Sunday's Hong Kong ePrix, the German driver was subsequently disqualified after a post-race inspection of his car revealed breaches of the sport's technical and sporting regulations.

A statement released by motorsport's world governing body the FIA read: "The FIA security stickers (barcodes) on the inverter and MGU units did not correspond with those declared on the Technical Passport provided by the competitor Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler for the event."

Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler are appealing the decision.