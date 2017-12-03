Erdogan: Turkey can't be tried by US 'virtual courts'

Story highlights An Iranian-Turkish gold trader alleged Erdogan helped Iran avoid sanctions

The gold trader was testifying against a Turkish banker in US federal court

(CNN) Turkey cannot be tried by "virtual courts" in the United States, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said, a thinly-veiled response to the testimony of a gold trader with ties to the Turkish government who said Erdogan played a role in a scheme to help Iran avoid US and UN sanctions.

Erdogan's comments came in a televised speech to members of his AK Party Saturday, on the heels of Reza Zarrab's Thursday testimony in US federal court in New York.

Zarrab, an Iranian-Turkish gold trader, claimed Erdogan was linked to a scheme to help Iran avoid US sanctions by laundering Iranian funds from oil and gas sales through Turkish banks. It was the first time Erdogan had been implicated in the US criminal case over Iran's violations of international sanctions.

Zarrab pleaded guilty last month to bank fraud and money laundering, and admitted to running the international scheme. He's now testifying against a Turkish banker on trial.

During a televised speech to members of his AK party on Saturday, Erdogan said "virtual courts" in the United States had no jurisdiction over Turkey.