(CNN) Alec Baldwin returned to "Saturday Night Live" as Donald Trump -- along with some unwelcome ghosts from the President's past in the show's own rendition of Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol."

The NBC sketch series took a page from the headlines following the news that former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about conversations he had with Russian contacts.

When Baldwin's Trump broke away from a White House Christmas Party, he is visited by actor Mikey Day playing a heavily chained Flynn as the "ghost of witness flipped," an apparent reference to the disclosure that Flynn is cooperating with the special counsel's office.

"Mr. President, I came to warn you, it's time for you to come clean, for the good of the country," Day's Flynn said. "This is serious sir. The FBI got to me. Before all this, I had a great life, Donald."

"I'm Michael Flynn, the Ghost of Witness Flipped!" #SNL pic.twitter.com/qzfXTzh4b2 — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) December 3, 2017

"If only someone had warned me about you," Baldwin's Trump said.

