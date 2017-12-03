Seoul, South Korea (CNN) Thirteen people are dead and two missing after a fishing vessel collided with a refueling tanker off the South Korean coast early Sunday morning, the country's coast guard said.

Twenty passengers and two crew members were on board the Seonchang-1, a chartered fishing boat, when it crashed into the 336-tonne (370-ton) tanker before capsizing near the port city of Incheon, west of Seoul.

The fishing expedition left the port of Jindu on Youngheung Island at 6 a.m. Sunday (4 p.m. ET Saturday), at which point the weather was "fit for fishing," the coast guard said. Nine minutes later, the first distress call came in.

President Moon Jae-In has asked emergency responders to continue search and rescue operations into the night until those still missing -- including the boat's captain -- are accounted for.

The capsized fishing boat had crashed with a refueling vessel near Incheon, South Korea.

At least six airplanes and six vessels have been drafted in as part of the search.

