UN appeals for $22.5 billion in humanitarian aid

Story highlights Funds will help the 91 million people UN considers "most vulnerable"

Yemen and Syria need the most help, UN says

(CNN) The United Nations is appealing for $22.5 billion to provide humanitarian aid next year to millions of people displaced by conflict and disasters worldwide.

The funds will target the 91 million people the UN considers "most vulnerable," and provide them with food, shelter, health care and other basic necessities, the world body said in a statement.

By next year, at least 136 million people from 26 countries will need life-saving humanitarian aid -- a 5% increase from this year, according to UN aid chief Mark Lowcock.

"In some countries needs will fall, but still remain significant, including Afghanistan, Ethiopia, Iraq, Mali, and Ukraine," the UN said. "But at the same time, needs are rising substantially in Burundi, Cameroon, Central African Republic, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Libya and Somalia."

2018 Global Humanitarian Overview (GHO) is now launched. Overall, 136M people who will need lifesaving humanitarian aid in 2018 is more than 5% higher than the 2017 GHO. In 2018, $22.5B will e required to target 91M people in 26 countries.

One of the hardest-hit countries is Yemen, which is fighting a famine and last week received some of its first aid since Saudi Arabia imposed a blockade of the country in early November.

