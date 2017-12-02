Story highlights Mariah Woods' mother reported her missing Monday morning

Arrest warrant says man removed body, concealed death

(CNN) A missing 3-year-old North Carolina girl is believed to be dead and her mother's live-in boyfriend faces charges in connection with her disappearance, authorities said.

"It is believed that Mariah is deceased," the Onslow County Sheriff's Office said in a statement, even as what happened to the little girl after her mother tucked her into bed nearly a week ago remains a mystery.

Earl Kimrey, 32, was being held Saturday on more than $1 million bond at the Onslow County Detention Center following his arrest for concealing a death, obstruction of justice and other charges, according to the Onslow County Sheriff's Office.

Earl Kimrey

Kimrey was described by authorities as the live-in boyfriend of the girl's mother, who reported Mariah missing on Monday morning after putting her to bed in their Jacksonville home the previous night.

"Due to evidence gathered during the course of the investigation, it is believed that Mariah is deceased," the sheriff's office said. "At this time, the location of Mariah is unknown. The searches will now shift to a recovery process."

