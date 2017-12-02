Story highlights Caitlyn Frisina, 17, was found safe on Friday night in New York

Police took the soccer coach traveling with her into custody

(CNN) A Florida teenager who was reported missing Sunday was found safe about 1,000 miles away in New York with a 27-year-old soccer coach, who was taken into custody, according to the Columbia County, Florida Sheriff's Office.

The search for Caitlyn Frisina, a 17-year-old from Fort White, began Sunday morning, when her parents discovered she was missing from their home.

Investigators confirmed that the high school senior was with her school's boys' soccer coach, Rian Rodriguez, 27, the sheriff's office said this week. The two were believed to be driving northeast in a red Mercury Sable.

Around 4 p.m. Friday, a New York State Police officer spotted that vehicle in Syracuse, New York, the Columbia County Sheriff's Office said via its Facebook page. The officer stopped the car and found Rodriguez and Caitlyn safe.

Rodriguez was taken into custody without incident, and Caitlyn was detained, the sheriff's office said. Rodriguez faces charges for interference with child custody and may face additional charges, said Columbia County Sheriff Mark Hunter , who said he got to deliver the news to Caitlyn's parents.

