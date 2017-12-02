Story highlights Lindsey Vonn crashes in World Cup downhill

(CNN) She had been expected to add to her Lake Louise legend, but Lindsey Vonn crashed on her World Cup downhill debut as Mikaela Shiffrin scored her first podium in the speed event Friday.

The 33-year-old Vonn has won 18 World Cup races at the Alberta resort, often nicknamed "Lake Lindsey" because of her prowess, but she caught an edge in the Claire's Corner section while leading and careered into safety netting.

There was a lengthy delay as officials attended to her before Vonn was able to ski slowly down to the finish.

Afterwards she tweeted : "Well that hurt... had a nice lead the whole way down but caught my inside ski. That's ski racing though! I'll be sore tomorrow but will rest up tonight and barring anything major I will be racing. Can't keep me down."

Austrian Cornelia Huetter won the race in one minute 48.53 seconds with Tina Weirather of Liechtenstein second and slalom specialist Shiffrin third, three tenths of a second behind.

