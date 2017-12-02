Two Russian lawmakers dismiss Michael Flynn's guilty plea

Story highlights Russian senator: Donald Trump is the real target of "attack"

Another senator says US investigation into Flynn a "sack of smoke"

Moscow (CNN) Two prominent Russian politicians dismissed news that Michael Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI, with one saying the former national security adviser is a scapegoat in an attack against President Donald Trump.

Flynn 's plea Friday relates to conversations he had with Russia's ambassador last year. He also disclosed that he is cooperating with special counsel Robert Mueller's office.

The plea is the closest Mueller's probe has come to the Oval Office in investigations into the Trump campaign's possible connection to Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

Russian Sen. Franz Klintsevich described Flynn as a scapegoat, according to state news outlet Ria Novosti.

"The former US national security adviser Michael Flynn was just the one they caught. The main object of this attack is of course Donald Trump," Klintsevich is quoted as saying.

