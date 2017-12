Poll: Doug Jones closes gap with Roy Moore

Story highlights Jones is up 3% among likely voters, with 50% to Moore's 47%

53% of voters said Jones had higher moral standards

Washington (CNN) With the special election for Alabama's Senate seat less than two weeks away, the candidates appear headed for a photo finish, with Democrat Doug Jones gaining a slight edge over his Republican competitor Roy Moore, according to a new poll out Saturday.

Jones is up 3% among likely voters, with 50% to Moore's 47%, according to a Washington Post-Schar School Poll

The survey found that allegations of improper sexual behavior made against Moore in recent weeks factored heavily in the candidate's drooping numbers.

On the topic of moral conduct, 53% of voters said Jones had higher standards. Only about a third of those polled said Moore, a former district attorney, former Alabama state Supreme Court justice, and strong proponent of Christianity, has higher moral standards. Moore is perhaps best known for his strident opposition to LGBT rights and Islam and embrace of Christian theocratic principles.

Of the one in four likely voters who listed morality as their top factor in voting, Jones also leads 67% to 30%.

Read More