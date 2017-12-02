NYT: Emails show Flynn worked with senior transition team members on Russia

Story highlights Flynn communicated with other transition members to try to reassure Russia after sanctions were placed by the Obama administration

Cobb told the Times there was nothing illegal about their response

Washington (CNN) Former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn was in close touch with other members of the transition team before and after he spoke with the Russian Ambassador to the United States Sergey Kislyak about US sanctions against Russia, according to a report published Saturday.

The New York Times obtained emails showing Flynn communicated with other transition team members to try to reassure Russia after sanctions were placed by the Obama administration against the country for its attempts to influence last year's election.

The emails directly contradict how the White House tried to portray Flynn -- as someone who acted alone. White House special counsel Ty Cobb said after Flynn pleaded guilty Friday to lying to the FBI about his contacts with Kislyak: "Nothing about the guilty plea or the charge implicates anyone other than Mr. Flynn."

According to the Times, on December 29, then-transition adviser KT McFarland, who later became deputy national security adviser under Flynn, said in an email to a colleague that the Obama administration's sanctions on Russia were meant to discredit Trump's 2016 election victory. She wrote that the sanctions would make it harder to improve relations between the two countries, adding that Russia "has just thrown the USA election to him," according to the Times.

Although it is unclear whether she meant the election was, in fact, thrown to Trump by Moscow's efforts, the Times reported that a White House lawyer told the paper Friday that McFarland meant only that Democrats were painting it that way.

