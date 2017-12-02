Tax exemption for college with Trump admin ties struck from GOP bill

Washington (CNN) Senators voted to strike language in the GOP tax bill that initially would have given a tax exemption exclusively to a small college in Michigan with multiple ties to the Trump administration.

The Cruz-Toomey language, by Republican Sens. Ted Cruz of Texas and Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania, would have reportedly benefited the conservative Hillsdale College, as it is the only higher education institution that meets the criteria detailed in bill's add-on, according to a Democratic aide.

The exemption was related to a proposed 1.4% excise tax for endowment investments.

The Democratic aide said the Senate GOP's bill included the excise tax for certain private universities that also have specific enrollment and endowment benchmarks, but the Toomey-Cruz proposal protected schools that do not accept federal funding under Title IX.

However, following criticism from the left, Republicans then edited the language to make the endowment requirement $500,000 per student, instead of the initial $250,000.

