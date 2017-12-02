Story highlights Trump's tweet after raised immediate questions on whether he knew Flynn had lied to the FBI when he fired him in February

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump said Saturday that he is not worried about what his former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, might tell special counsel Robert Mueller's team as it investigates Russia's efforts to influence last year's election.

When asked by reporters if he was worried about what Flynn might say, Trump said, "No, I'm not. And what has been shown is no collusion, no collusion. There has been absolutely no collusion. So we're very happy."

Flynn pleaded guilty Friday to lying to the FBI about conversations with Russia's ambassador and disclosed that he is cooperating with the special counsel's office.

Trump made his brief comments about Flynn's plea deal before flying to New York for a fundraiser later Saturday, although he spent most of his time touting the Republican tax plan, which he continued to sell as "the biggest tax cut in the history of our nation."

The President expanded on his thoughts on Flynn as he left the fundraising event, tweeting: "I had to fire General Flynn because he lied to the Vice President and the FBI. He has pled guilty to those lies. It is a shame because his actions during the transition were lawful. There was nothing to hide!"

