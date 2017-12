Story highlights The Washington Post obtained an advance copy of the book

Washington (CNN) In a new book to be released Tuesday, Corey Lewandowski, who was fired as Trump's campaign manager during the election, and David Bossie, another top aide, detail what it was like to work with Trump when he was running for President.

The Washington Post -- which obtained an advanced copy of the book , "Let Trump Be Trump" -- reported several anecdotes from the campaign, including that then-press secretary Hope Hicks used a steamer to press Trump's pants while he was still wearing them and that Trump's typical order from McDonald's consisted of "two Big Macs, two Fillet-O-Fish and a chocolate malted."

"Sooner or later, everybody who works for Donald Trump will see a side of him that makes you wonder why you took a job with him in the first place," they wrote in the book, according to the Post. "His wrath is never intended as any personal offense, but sometimes it can be hard not to take it that way. The mode that he switches into when things aren't going his way can feel like an all-out assault; it'd break most hardened men and women into little pieces."

They said they "both had moments where they wanted to parachute off Trump Force One," but added they got used to the environment.

Lewandowski paints a positive image of his former boss, according to the Post, and used the book to slam Paul Manafort, the former campaign chairman who Lewandowski blamed for his leaving the campaign.

