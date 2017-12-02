(CNN) Take a look at the week in politics from November 26 to December 2.

Aaron P. Bernstein/Reuters/Newscom

Official portraits of President Donald Trump are seen at the Government Publishing Office in Washington on Wednesday. The official portraits of the President and Vice President were released at the end of October.

Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images

Sen. Al Franken speaks outside his office on Capitol Hill on Monday. The Minnesota Democrat was accused by a fifth woman this week of inappropriate touching. The Army veteran says Franken groped her during a photo op in December 2003 while she was deployed in Kuwait.

Mahesh Kumar. A/AP

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives with adviser to the President and first daughter Ivanka Trump for the opening of the Global Entrepreneurship Summit in Hyderabad, India on Tuesday. In a speech at the summit, Trump suggested that increasing the number of women in India's workforce could boost growth.

Joshua Roberts/Reuters/Newscom

Office of Management and Budget (OMB) Director Mick Mulvaney arrives to speak to the media at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) on Monday. Mulvaney was tapped by Trump to lead the agency on an acting basis after its head, Richard Cordray, resigned. Cordray, however, had appointed Leandra English to the same role. A federal judge hearing the case over who rightfully can lead the CFPB on an acting basis Tuesday denied a request to block Trump from installing Mulvaney as acting director.

Mark Wilson/Getty Images

The Capitol casts a reflection on Wednesday, amidst another busy week in Congress.

Li Xueren/Xinhua/AP

Former President Barack Obama meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing. It was the first meeting of the two leaders since September 2016, when both leaders ratified the Paris climate agreement in their respective countries.

Jonathan Ernst/Reuters/Newscom

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump participate in the National Christmas Tree lighting ceremony on Thursday.

Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Sen. Elizabeth Warren questions Federal Reserve chair nominee Jerome Powell during his confirmation hearing on Thursday.

Daniel Acker/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Roy Moore greets attendees during a campaign rally in Henagar, Alabama on Monday. The Alabama Republican candidate for Senate has been accused by several women of pursuing inappropriate sexual relationships with them when they were between 14 and 19 and he was in his early 30s. Although President Trump has not endorsed Moore, he will be holding a campaign-style rally in Pensacola, Florida next Friday -- just 25 miles from the Alabama border and days before the Alabama special election for US Senate.

J. Scott Applewhite/AP

US Capitol Police officers make arrests as protesters shout their disapproval of the Republican tax bill outside the Senate Budget Committee hearing room on Tuesday.

Susan Walsh/AP