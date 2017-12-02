The week in politics
December 3, 2017
(CNN)Take a look at the week in politics from November 26 to December 2.
Former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn arrives at federal court in Washington on Friday. Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about conversations with Russia's ambassador and disclosed that he is cooperating with the special counsel's office. Flynn is the first person inside President Donald Trump's administration to be reached by special counsel Robert Mueller's probe.
GOP Sen. Bob Corker speaks to reporters on Tuesday. Corker was the lone Republican holdout on the Senate's tax reform bill, which passed 51-49 in the early hours of Saturday morning.
President Donald Trump makes a statement from the Roosevelt Room next to the empty chairs of Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi after they canceled their meeting at the White House on Tuesday. The Democratic leaders said they were forgoing the meeting following a tweet from the President that said he didn't "see a deal."
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson participates in a photo op with Libyan Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj at the State Department on Friday. Reports emerged Thursday that the White House has a tentative plan to replace Tillerson. They were an effort to express President Donald Trump's deep displeasure and publicly shame his secretary of state, a source with direct knowledge of the White House's thinking said. Tillerson called the reports "laughable."
Official portraits of President Donald Trump are seen at the Government Publishing Office in Washington on Wednesday. The official portraits of the President and Vice President were released at the end of October.
Sen. Al Franken speaks outside his office on Capitol Hill on Monday. The Minnesota Democrat was accused by a fifth woman this week of inappropriate touching. The Army veteran says Franken groped her during a photo op in December 2003 while she was deployed in Kuwait.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives with adviser to the President and first daughter Ivanka Trump for the opening of the Global Entrepreneurship Summit in Hyderabad, India on Tuesday. In a speech at the summit, Trump suggested that increasing the number of women in India's workforce could boost growth.
Office of Management and Budget (OMB) Director Mick Mulvaney arrives to speak to the media at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) on Monday. Mulvaney was tapped by Trump to lead the agency on an acting basis after its head, Richard Cordray, resigned. Cordray, however, had appointed Leandra English to the same role. A federal judge hearing the case over who rightfully can lead the CFPB on an acting basis Tuesday denied a request to block Trump from installing Mulvaney as acting director.
The Capitol casts a reflection on Wednesday, amidst another busy week in Congress.
Former President Barack Obama meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing. It was the first meeting of the two leaders since September 2016, when both leaders ratified the Paris climate agreement in their respective countries.
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump participate in the National Christmas Tree lighting ceremony on Thursday.
Sen. Elizabeth Warren questions Federal Reserve chair nominee Jerome Powell during his confirmation hearing on Thursday.
Roy Moore greets attendees during a campaign rally in Henagar, Alabama on Monday. The Alabama Republican candidate for Senate has been accused by several women of pursuing inappropriate sexual relationships with them when they were between 14 and 19 and he was in his early 30s. Although President Trump has not endorsed Moore, he will be holding a campaign-style rally in Pensacola, Florida next Friday -- just 25 miles from the Alabama border and days before the Alabama special election for US Senate.
US Capitol Police officers make arrests as protesters shout their disapproval of the Republican tax bill outside the Senate Budget Committee hearing room on Tuesday.
President Donald Trump speaks an event honoring Navajo Code Talkers at the White House on Monday. Trump came under fire for both bringing up his jab of Sen. Elizabeth Warren as "Pocahontas" -- which some saw as an racial slur -- and for speaking in front of a portrait of President Andrew Jackson, who signed legislation that eventually led to the "Trail of Tears."
First Lady Melania Trump unveils White House's holiday decor on Monday.