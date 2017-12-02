Formula E 2017/18: Sam Bird wins chaotic season opener in Hong Kong

Story highlights DS Virgin Racing driver wins season opener

(CNN) Sam Bird survived a drive-through penalty to take the checkered flag at the opening race of the 2017/18 Formula E season in Hong Kong on Saturday.

THe DS Virgin Racing driver started the 43-lap race in second place behind pole sitter Jean-Eric Vergne and looked to be in control after passing the Frenchman on Lap 20. But his race hit a snag when he skidded into the side of his team's pit garage during the mandatory car swap.

The error cost him minimal time and he returned to the track in the lead before race stewards hit him with a penalty for not stopping inside the garage.

With Vergne and third placed Nick Heidfeld waiting to pounce, Bird was in danger of losing his lead when he served his drive-through penalty but emerged from the pit lane meters ahead of his rivals.

Drama in the pit lane as @sambirdracing misses his garage... #HKEPrix pic.twitter.com/56TaD6ppVV — FIA Formula E (@FIAFormulaE) December 2, 2017

Now with a clear track ahead, Vergne and Heidfeld were powerless to stop Bird from streaking away and the Briton eventually came home nearly 12 seconds ahead.

