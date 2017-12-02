Doctor mistakenly declares newborn dead in India

Story highlights Baby boy is being treated at a nursing home

A doctor has been placed on leave, hospital says

New Delhi (CNN) A newborn in India was declared dead by a doctor, but hours later his family discovered he was breathing while they were en route to his funeral.

The boy's mother gave birth to twins Thursday at the Max Super Speciality Hospital in the Indian capital of New Delhi.

Doctors said one of the twins -- a baby girl -- was stillborn. They initially said the boy was in critical condition, but two hours later he was declared dead, Praveen Malik, the twin's grandfather, told CNN.

The parents were on their way to a cremation ground when they noticed "some movements" inside one of the polythene bags that the hospital gave them with the babies' bodies.

"When we opened the bag, we found the boy breathing. I was shocked. I couldn't believe my eyes," Malik said.

Read More