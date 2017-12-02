Honduran opposition candidate: Curfew equivalent to 'coup'

Story highlights The 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew is mandatory, with some exceptions

US diplomat in Honduras urges calm as vote is counted

(CNN) Honduras imposed a mandatory overnight curfew in an effort to quell post-election unrest, a move slammed by an opposition candidate as tantamount to a "coup d'état "

The 10-day curfew will be in effect from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Food transport, emergency health workers and accredited press are exempt from the curfew, announced Friday night.

"The executive decree orders the arrest of any person found outside the circulation hours established by the authorities or who is suspected of causing damage to persons or property,"Jorge Ramón Hernández, coordinating minister of the Government of Honduras, said on national TV.

He ordered all state and local authorities to be at the disposal of the National Police and armed forces.

Army and national police have also been ordered to clear demonstrators or people committing illegal activities from public areas, highways, bridges and private or public buildings.

Again, it is vital that every acta is counted, without interference, and that all parties remain calm while that process unfolds. — Chargé Heide Fulton (@USAmbHonduras) December 1, 2017

Read More