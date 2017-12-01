Jerseys' missing 'L' connects soccer fans in France and Vermont

Story highlights The French town made new friends in Vermont by donating misspelled soccer jerseys

(CNN) A typo has inspired a friendship between soccer fans in France and Vermont.

Quelle horreur.

Instead of letting the jerseys go to waste, Montpellier Mayor Philippe Saurel and the team offered to donate them to soccer teams in Montpelier, Vermont, which conveniently is spelled with just one "L."

John Hollar, mayor of Vermont's capital city, happily accepted and held a ceremony Thursday with students from Montpelier schools to thank the donors.

