Tom Hanks: Full support for Hollywood sexual abuse victims

(CNN) Tom Hanks gave his take on sexual harassment in Hollywood Saturday, noting simply that "it's everywhere," and adding that he hopes "repercussions land exactly as they should."

Hollywood has always been a breeding ground for bad behavior, the veteran actor told CNN's David Axelrod on CNN's "The Axe Files," airing Saturday at 7pm ET.

"In a lot of ways we all left town and joined the circus, and the circus is glamorous in a lot of ways. And there is camaraderie and there is sex and there's attraction and there's boyfriends and girlfriends and there's flirting and that's always been part of ... there's on-set affairs," Hanks said.

But recent revelations -- which have seen many high-profile Hollywood players, from Harvey Weinstein to Louis CK to Kevin Spacey, accused of sexual harassment and assault -- go "much farther beyond that," he emphasized

"It ends up being a swaying of influence and it becomes part of the marketplace," Hanks told Axelrod.

Read More