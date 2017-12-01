Story highlights William Greer was arrested in Mexico

Authorities were able to identify him by his missing toe

(CNN) A Texas fugitive accused of killing his girlfriend has been captured after more than 10 years on the run.

William Greer, who was featured on HLN's "The Hunt with John Walsh," was arrested earlier this week in southern Mexico, the United States Marshals Service and the Harris County Sheriff's office said.

Greer, 52, was indicted on a murder charge in the death of Tammy Marie Esquivel in 2006. He told police that he watched Esquivel die when a gun "just went off" but at the time, police had no evidence.

During the past 10 years, Greer was allegedly spotted in Louisiana and Kentucky. He was also included in the US Marshals' 15 Most Wanted List

Greer was arrested by Mexican authorities in the rural town of Nacajuca in the Mexican state of Tabasco, where he had been living with a woman and two children, US Marshals Southern District Chief Deputy Richard Hunter said in a news conference.

