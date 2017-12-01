A man tries to mimic a TV stunt -- and sets off a massive fire

(CNN) The fire damaged 32 buildings, displaced at least 18 people and forced the city to declare a state of emergency.

And it all began, officials say, because a man wanted to imitate a stunt he'd seen on TV.

The fire broke out Thursday in a neighborhood in Cohoes, New York.

The man was trying to bend metal with fire in a barrel, said Cohoes Fire Department Chief Joseph Fahd. He was trying to create a sword -- something he'd seen done in the TV show, "Forged in Fire."

The reality show pits bladesmiths against each other as they compete to recreate historical weapons.

Read More