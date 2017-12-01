Chicago police tout 14% homicide drop, and concede there's more to do

(CNN) Chicago police Friday touted a 14% drop in homicides so far this year compared with an exceptionally bloody 2016, saying staffing investments and other strategies are reducing the kinds of violence that left some neighborhoods in despair.

Still, the number of killings in the nation's third-largest city in 2017 remains higher than in almost any other year of the past decade -- and Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said his officers know there's more to do.

"I would say ... we're making progress. ... But it's going to take time to root out everything we need to do," Johnson told reporters Friday outside a church on the city's southwest side.

More than 620 people have been killed in the city so far in 2017, the Chicago Tribune reports . Chicago police say that's a 14% decline from this point last year -- a year that ended with 786 homicides

Johnson also highlighted the following stats for the year's first 11 months as evidence the Windy City is making strides: