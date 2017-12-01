Story highlights Tiger Woods cards three-under 69 on comeback

First round for 301 days after fourth back surgery

Woods playing at Hero World Challenge in Bahamas

(CNN) No one's getting carried away, but there were enough signs of the old Tiger Woods to suggest there might be some substance to his latest comeback.

The bare numbers were a decent start -- a three-under 69 to sit three off the lead of England's Tommy Fleetwood in the first round of the 18-man Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas.

"For me, I thought I did great."@TigerWoods breaks down his first competitive round back in 10 months. pic.twitter.com/18n8WFHbLR — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) November 30, 2017

But it was the manner of the former world No. 1's first competitive round for 301 days that gave optimism for the future.

Woods appeared pain free in the aftermath of his fourth back procedure in April. A more restricted swing than of old, a combination of fusion surgery on his spine and advancing years -- he will be 42 on December 30 -- but he swung aggressively without grimacing and was able pick up his ball without being wary of his back.

