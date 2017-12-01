Story highlights Dutch judoka broke Japanese dominance

Geesink won gold at 1964 Tokyo Olympics

(CNN) It was the moment that changed judo forever.

For so long the sport was the preserve of Japan, but Dutchman Anton Geesink broke the stranglehold by becoming the first non-Japanese judoka to win the World Championship in 1961.

Legends of Judo: Anton Geesink 1956 World Championships: Bronze 1961 World Championships: Gold 1964 Olympic Games: Gold 1965 World Championships: Gold

The sport was invented in Japan in the 1880s and its judokas were pre-eminent.

When the first World Championships were staged in Tokyo in 1956, Japan's Shokichi Natsui upheld his country's honor.

At the second world event back in Tokyo in 1958, Koji Sone added Japan's second title.

Read More