Author: Trump made 'p-word' comment in 2000

(CNN) According to a golf writer, then-citizen Donald Trump in 2000 reportedly offered a vulgar commentary on a woman passing by, and did so with little regard for who might overhear.

Writer Michael Corcoran told CNN's Erin Burnett during a Friday interview that Trump made the remark to him during a 36-hour visit to Mar-a-Lago 17 years ago,

"We just finished playing golf, and we were sitting around on the outdoor patio area, eating area, at the golf club," said Corcoran, who was in Florida working on a profile on Trump. "An attractive young woman walked by and he sort of ... sighed and said, 'There's, you know, there's just nothing in the world like first-rate p-word.'"

In his aired interview, Corcoran paused before saying "p-word," indicating he was sanitizing what he says Trump actually said.

According to Corcoran, there was no secrecy about the remark, and it could have easily been heard by any number of people in the general vicinity.

