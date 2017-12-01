Story highlights Rep. Ruben Kihuen was first elected to Congress in 2016

(CNN) The head of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee called on Rep. Ruben Kihuen, a Nevada Democrat, to resign after BuzzFeed News published a report Friday, in which a former staffer says Kiheun sexually harassed and inappropriately touched her during his 2016 congressional campaign.

"Members and candidates must be held to the highest standard. If anyone is guilty of sexual harassment or sexual assault, they should not hold elected office. Congressman Kihuen should resign," DCCC Chairman Ben Ray Luján said in a statement provided to CNN.

The woman, who worked as Kihuen's finance director, told BuzzFeed News that Kiuhen made frequent advances and propositioned her despite her repeated rejections. The woman also said that Kiuhen inappropriately touched her thigh on two separate occasions without her consent. CNN has attempted to contact the woman for comment.

The woman said she didn't know how to report her experience at the time, but told BuzzFeed News that she spoke with someone at the DCCC to explain why she was quitting after working for Kihuen for fewer than six months, saying that she felt uncomfortable with the then-candidate. Kihyen's former campaign manager, Dave Chase, was made aware of the woman's complaint. He told BuzzFeed that he confronted Kihuen, who at the time denied any wrongdoing.

In a statement told BuzzFeed and CNN, Kihuen said that the woman was a "valued member" of his staff. He did not deny any of the allegations in the story.

