Flynn: From 'lock her up' to (maybe) locked up

(CNN) Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn has now admitted to lying to the FBI and, as part of a deal with the special counsel, agreed to cooperate with the broader investigation into the Trump campaign's alleged ties with Russia. A judge will ultimately determine if he goes to prison, and for how long.

This is the same man, with the same sharp and unforgiving mien, who stood up at the Republican National Convention sixteen months before ago to rail about the rule of law, leading a chant -- "lock her up" -- directed at Hillary Clinton.

Flynn's RNC speech began as a political one and ended, as if for a second time, on Friday as a monument to absurdist hypocrisy. In the arena that night, his remarks ran a little more than 26 minutes. For the first 20, Flynn, a bit wooden with his delivery, struggled to key up the crowd.

Until he settled in directly on Clinton.

"We do not need a reckless President who believes she is above the law," he blared, the arena meeting his declaration with those familiar words.

