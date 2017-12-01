Flynn case: What we learned in court and from filings

Story highlights
- The details revealed on Friday provide the clearest picture yet of coordination between Flynn and other Trump advisers in their contact with Russian officials
- Flynn faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison
Washington (CNN)Federal prosecutors revealed in court Friday that former national security adviser Michael Flynn had been in touch with senior Trump transition officials several times about his calls with the Russian ambassador, and at least one of the Trump advisers asked him to influence Russia's foreign policy.
The topics Flynn spoke to the Russian ambassador about included Russia's reaction to US sanctions and Russia's vote on a UN Security Council resolution about Israeli settlements.
Flynn pleaded guilty Friday to lying to investigators about these conversations he had with then-Russian Ambassador to the US Sergey Kislyak in December 2016. The details revealed at Flynn's plea agreement hearing and in his criminal statement of offense provide the clearest picture yet of coordination between Flynn and other Trump advisers in their contact with Russian officials.
In late December of last year, Flynn called senior Trump transition team members at Mar-a-Lago in Florida three times to discuss conversations he was having with Kislyak about sanctions the US placed on Russia and the Russian response to them. The prosecutors' filing did not name the transition officials.
A December 29 call between Flynn and Trump advisers discussed the potential impact on the "incoming administration's foreign policy goals," according to a court filing Friday.
Flynn then called Kislyak to ask that Russia not respond too harshly to US sanctions. He told a Trump transition official about that call. Russia responded by choosing not to retaliate for the sanctions.
The bulk of the back-and-forth calls described in court papers, from Flynn to the Russian ambassador and to Trump advisers, happened while the advisers were at Mar-a-Lago in Florida.
Flynn and a Trump adviser "discussed that the members of the presidential transition team at Mar-a-Lago did not want Russia to escalate the situation" the filing said.