Story highlights Tensions have between Trump and Tillerson have been high for months

Kelly has grown weary of trying to defend Tillerson, sources said

Washington (CNN) The relationship between White House chief of staff John Kelly and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has soured in recent months, leaving the former Exxon CEO without a single top ally in the White House as talk has ramped up of him being replaced at the State Department.

Kelly, once Tillerson's fiercest defender in the West Wing, has stopped defending him privately, leaving him more isolated from the West Wing than ever before, according to a top White House official.

Tensions have been high between President Donald Trump and Tillerson for months now, and they were exacerbated after it was publicly reported that Tillerson privately referred to the President as a moron over the summer.

Though Trump knew about the "moron" remark before it was first reported in October, he was enraged after it became public. Their relationship never recovered, and many inside the White House saw their differences as irreconcilable. Trump only offered a tepid response when asked Thursday about rumors of Tillerson's departure, saying, "He's here. Rex is here."

Kelly now agrees with the President that it's time for Tillerson to go, sources familiar with the relationship told CNN. He first became fed up with him over the moron remark because Kelly, a retired four-star Marine general, saw the comment as insubordination. As one official described it, he has grown weary of trying to defend the indefensible.

