Trump denies that Tillerson is on his way out

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump on Friday repudiated reports that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's days in Foggy Bottom are numbered after days of speculation.

"The media has been speculating that I fired Rex Tillerson or that he would be leaving soon - FAKE NEWS! He's not leaving and while we disagree on certain subjects, (I call the final shots) we work well together and America is highly respected again!" Trump tweeted, alongside a photo from Tillerson's swearing-in.

The media has been speculating that I fired Rex Tillerson or that he would be leaving soon - FAKE NEWS! He's not leaving and while we disagree on certain subjects, (I call the final shots) we work well together and America is highly respected again!https://t.co/FrqiPLFJ1E — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 1, 2017

Tensions have been high between Trump and Tillerson for months now, and they were exacerbated after it was reported that Tillerson privately referred to the President as a moron over the summer.

The relationship between White House chief of staff John Kelly and Tillerson soured in recent months following the incident becoming public, leaving the former Exxon CEO without a single top ally in the West Wing as talk has ramped up of him being replaced at the State Department.

Kelly, once Tillerson's fiercest defender in the West Wing, has stopped defending him privately, leaving him more isolated from the West Wing than ever before, according to a top White House official.

