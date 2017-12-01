Flynn guilty plea raises questions for Trump and Kushner

(CNN) The court filings from former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn's plea hearing Friday show special counsel Robert Mueller's investigators are focused on the actions of President Donald Trump and his senior team.

They also provide the clearest picture yet of coordination between Flynn and other Trump advisers in contacting Russian officials to influence international policy.

The investigation of the contacts ahead of a United Nations Security Council vote on Israeli settlements could have implications for others involved, including Trump and his son-in-law and senior adviser, Jared Kushner.

An attorney for Kushner did not respond to a request for comment.

The court filings Friday describe a "very senior member" of Trump's transition team who directed Flynn to contact officials from UN Security Council countries, including Russia, to learn where each country stood on the vote on a resolution condemning Israeli settlement activity. The court documents did not name any transition officials.

