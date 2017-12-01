After Flynn plea, Comey goes biblical

(CNN) Shortly after former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn pleaded guilty Friday to lying to the FBI about conversations with Russia's ambassador, former FBI Director James Comey shared a justice-minded verse from the Bible on Twitter and Instagram.

"'But let justice roll down like waters and righteousness like an ever-flowing stream,' Amos 5:24," Comey wrote, referring to the Bible's book of Amos.

"But let justice roll down like waters and righteousness like an ever-flowing stream" Amos 5:24 A post shared by James Comey (@a_higher_loyalty) on Dec 1, 2017 at 9:01am PST

Comey tweeted the same biblical passage in November after President Donald Trump called the former FBI director a "liar." Comey, a United Methodist and one-time Sunday school teacher, said it's his "favorite scripture verse."

I️ included the picture of the Great Falls of the Potomac because I️ like it and because it reminds me of my favorite scripture verse, from Amos: "But let justice roll down like waters and righteousness like an ever-flowing stream." — James Comey (@Comey) November 11, 2017

In a statement Friday, Flynn also referenced religion, saying he acknowledged that his actions "were wrong, and, through my faith in God, I am working to set things right.

"My guilty plea and agreement to cooperate with the Special Counsel's Office reflect a decision I made in the best interests of my family and of our country. I accept full responsibility for my actions," he said.

