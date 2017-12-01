Story highlights Five women in two weeks have accused Al Franken of touching them inappropriately

The Minnesota senator has said he has no plans to resign

(CNN) Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer will not comment on a woman's new allegation Thursday that she was inappropriately touched by Sen. Al Franken years ago, a Schumer spokesman told CNN.

The decision by the Senate's highest-ranking Democrat to stay quiet about Franken's latest accuser is particularly notable given recent heightened sensitives about sexual harassment allegations and fresh calls for resignation on Thursday from some of Franken's Democratic colleagues.

It comes after CNN reported Thursday morning of a fifth woman to accuse Franken, a Minnesota Democrat, of having groped her years ago. Stephanie Kemplin, a 41-year-old Army veteran of Maineville, Ohio, said she met Fraken while she was deployed in Kuwait in December 2003. Franken, who was not in office at the time, was visiting as part of a USO tour.

As the two were posing for the photo, Kemplin said, Franken put his hand on her breast.

"When he put his arm around me, he groped my right breast. He kept his hand all the way over on my breast," Kemplin said in an interview. "I've never had a man put their arm around me and then cup my breast. So he was holding my breast on the side."

