Dalai Lama to Obama: 'You are young and can do a lot'

(CNN) Former US President Barack Obama met with the Dalai Lama on Friday in India, where they discussed "compassion and altruism," according to a representative from the Tibetan spiritual leader's office.

Kasur Tempa Tsering, a representative from the Dalai Lama's office, told the administration's Department of Information and International Relations that the 45-minute meeting included a discussion about "promoting peace in today's world torn by strife and violence."

The Dalai Lama officially retired in 2011 from his political role as the leader of the exiled Tibetan government but remains the head of Tibetan Buddhists and is scorned by the Chinese government.

While Obama's meetings as president with the Dalai Lama angered the Chinese, the US under his administration did not support an independent Tibet or consider the Dalai Lama a head of state. Instead, Obama backed what some Tibetans call a "middle way" that preserves the country's religious and cultural heritage while maintaining China's political rule.

The Dalai Lama himself has backed such an arrangement, repeatedly insisting that he is not a "separatist" despite Chinese accusations.

A spokesman for Obama could not be immediately reached on Friday for comment on the meeting.