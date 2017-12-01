Story highlights Illinois Rep. Luis Gutiérrez announced this week he's leaving Congress

(CNN) Our weekly roundup of the news, notes and chatter about the prospects for the next Democratic presidential race:

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders never really stopped campaigning. He's leaving Washington again Friday for a swing through Kentucky, Ohio and Pennsylvania for a series of rallies against the Republican tax plan.

The road trip will bring together MoveOn, which teamed with Sanders for pro-Obamacare events earlier this year, and the political organization spawned from Sanders' 2016 campaign, Our Revolution.

Next Wednesday, Sanders will be in Baltimore for a rally with Maryland gubernatorial candidate Ben Jealous. There the former NAACP leader, who already has the backing of Our Revolution, will announce his own statewide "Medicare for all" plan.

Chuy Garcia in the race to replace retiring (presidential contender?) Illinois Rep. Luis Gutiérrez. No surprise there — Sanders backed Garcia's 2015 (nearly successful) challenge to Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel. And Garcia supported Sanders early on in the 2016 Democratic primary. It's mostly notable because Sanders picked so quickly between his allies: 2016 convention delegate and Chicago Alderman Carlos Ramirez-Rosa, a member of the Democratic Socialists of America, It all comes after a week in which Sanders endorsedin the race to replace retiring (presidential contender?) Illinois Rep.. No surprise there — Sanders backed Garcia's 2015 (nearly successful) challenge to Chicago Mayor. And Garcia supported Sanders early on in the 2016 Democratic primary. It's mostly notable because Sanders picked so quickly between his allies: 2016 convention delegate and Chicago Alderman, a member of the Democratic Socialists of America, is also running in the primary . If Garcia wins, he'll be out of the mayoral mix in 2019, when he was expected to take on Emanuel again — something that had Chicago politicos chattering.

