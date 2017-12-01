Tom Hart is the North America executive director of The ONE Campaign, a policy and advocacy organization of more than 8 million people taking action to end extreme poverty and preventable disease, particularly in Africa. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his own.

(CNN) After 15 years of strong, bipartisan American leadership and incredible progress in the global fight against AIDS, the Trump administration appears ready to trade the iconic red ribbon for the white flag of surrender.

The lower funding level would force PEPFAR to stop putting additional people on HIV treatment in some of the world's highest-burden countries, like South Africa and Nigeria, as it shifts resources away from dozens of "non-priority" countries.

We need to be doing more -- not less.

In fighting the global epidemic, there is simply no substitute for getting more people on treatment. Treatment allows people living with HIV to live healthy and productive lives, and has also proven to be a powerful tool for preventing new HIV infections -- the reduction of mother-to-child transmission by putting pregnant and breastfeeding women on treatment is proof. When properly adhered to, AIDS treatment reduces the amount of human immunodeficiency virus in a person's body to levels low enough that they are no longer infectious.

Stopping the treatment of additional people could result in nearly 300,000 deaths and more than 1.75 million new infections each year, and would almost certainly trigger a resurgence in the epidemic. It would also make it mathematically impossible to control the epidemic globally, putting out of reach critical treatment targets for getting ahead of the disease before Africa's young-adult population doubles in 2050.

Whether intentional or not, it would mean surrendering the global AIDS fight that the US has led.

Those to whom PEPFAR has given hope are living monuments to 15 years of passionate bipartisan cooperation in Washington. Republicans and Democrats have stood in lockstep to ensure PEPFAR had the resources it needed to turn the tide and help the world get ahead of the disease.

World AIDS Day was Friday, and for the first time in more than a decade, the global AIDS community will mark the day by not only celebrating the incredible progress we have made against the disease, but worrying that America's commitment to ending AIDS is waning.

We are finally getting ahead of this deadly disease, but the gains we've made are fragile. They need to be built-upon, not squandered.

President Trump should restore full funding for PEPFAR and the Global Fund in his budget request for 2019, but if he proposes another cut, Congress should once again push it aside. PEPFAR must be given the resources it needs to stem the disease ahead of Africa's expected population boom. Failure to expand treatment could mean abandoning the historic opportunity to end the AIDS epidemic as a global health threat forever.

Our response in the global fight against HIV/AIDS should be to lead, not surrender.