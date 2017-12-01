I worked for Charlie Rose. Calling him a villain isn't the answer

Story highlights Kyle Godfrey-Ryan: We must not use moment of reckoning to vilify the accused

Kyle Godfrey-Ryan is the founder of Tune.Studio, a medical-grade sound healing company that uses healthy sound frequencies to promote wellness. She lives in New York with her two children. Godfrey-Ryan was a former assistant to Charlie Rose. The views expressed in this commentary are her own.

(CNN) We have entered an age in which women can safely discuss sexual misconduct in the workplace without fear of retaliation and retribution.

Kyle Godfrey-Ryan

As such, in recent weeks, we have seen women from a multitude of industries -- media, politics and entertainment -- come forward with their stories of sexual assault and harassment. I am one of those women. I allowed The Washington Post to use my name and story after learning about the other women who have accused Charlie Rose of "unwanted sexual advances." I felt that if I withheld my identity, I would be delegitimizing the experiences of these other women -- a form of being complicit in their suffering.

As a small player in this recent uprising and as a product of generations of fierce women, I recognize the potential brevity of this moment and don't want us to squander it with only rage and pain. I have heard a simplified and repeated story line these last few weeks -- men are vile and women are victims. And I do not want to re-enforce a story line that pits men against women.

While healing will require time, unified awareness around the issue and a great deal of humility, we must use this moment to improve the future. In other words, we must transform this reckoning into a reconciliation.

We must take advantage of the opportunity to shift the lens through which we view power and freedom. The men who have been publicly accused in recent weeks could have been replaced years ago. But they were protected and supported because the industries surrounding them believed these men's ability to deliver sponsorship, viewers and ticket sales far outweighed the responsibility of providing a safe and healthy work environment for all employees.

