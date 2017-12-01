Flynn may be the bait, but he's no coffee boy

Story highlights Laura Coates: Prosecutors do not negotiate plea agreements in the name of altruism; they require some tangible benefit in return

(CNN) An old adage says, "I didn't come this far to only come this far." The saying is quite apropos when it comes to federal prosecutors' offering a plea for lying.

It may appear at first blush that former national security adviser Michael Flynn's guilty plea on one charge of lying to federal agents is a colossal waste of resources by special counsel Robert Mueller, and proof of a media-driven hyperbolic tale of collusion. But, in reality, the plea is a clear indication that the cloud of suspicion that has plagued the Trump White House just started to rain on the Oval Office.

A plea is a compromise between prosecutors and a defendant where the defendant agrees to provide certain information in exchange for some benefit. The defendant proffers specific testimony to the prosecution. In exchange for that testimony, the prosecutors will agree not to charge the defendant with any crime, limit the severity of the charges or agree to a favorable sentencing recommendation.

But prosecutors do not negotiate in the name of altruism; they require some tangible benefit in return. In assessing the potential benefit, prosecutors consider the value of the information, their ability to glean the information from any other source, the nature of the available charges and whether a favorable plea would preclude them from imposing the highest penalty on the worst actor.

To invoke the "big fish" analogy, a prosecutor has no interest in letting the biggest fish off the hook. Instead, they use plea offers to hook smaller fish as bait.