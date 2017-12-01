(CNN) Turkey issued an arrest warrant for a former officer with the US Central Intelligence Agency on Friday over his alleged links to last year's attempted coup in the country.

Prosecutors in Ankara accuse Graham E. Fuller, the former vice chairman of the National Intelligence Council at the CIA, of violating Turkey's constitution, attempting to overthrow the government and obtaining confidential government documents for espionage purposes, according to state news agency Anadolu.

The Turkish government has blamed US-based cleric Fethullah Gulen of orchestrating the attempted uprising in July 2016.

Gulen, 76, who vehemently denies any involvement in the plot, has lived in self-imposed exile in Pennsylvania since 1999 and runs a lucrative network of charter schools.

As part of the same investigation, in October, warrants were also issued for US-based academic Henri Barkey and former opposition lawmaker Aykan Erdemir, who are currently living in Washington.

Read More