Young woman uses Instagram to help lose weight

Story highlights Morgan Bartley developed depression and a binge-eating disorder as a teen

She documented her weight-loss journey on Instagram and became an inspiration

(CNN) Twenty-year-old Morgan Bartley always struggled with her weight.

"I was chubby as a kid, but it didn't become a huge problem until late middle school, early high school," the Southern California native said.

As a teen, a series of health problems caused Bartley to go from overweight to obese. "When I was 12 years old, I had what's called an ovarian torsion. That's basically when the ovary twists on itself. My doctor decided to remove it entirely," she said.

Two years later, Bartley had surgery to untwist her remaining ovary, which led to menopausal symptoms.

"I was trying to live life as a normal teenager, and I was having hot flashes on the way to class," she said.

