Sorry, cat lovers, there's scientific proof that dogs are smarter

(CNN) You know that age-old debate about whether dogs are smarter than cats? Well, science now has a definitive answer. It's dogs.

That's the conclusion of an international team of researchers, who found that dogs possess twice the number of neurons than cats. Neurons are cells that process information. And so, the more neurons an animal has, the better its information processing capability, these scientists say.

The study was conducted by researchers from six universities in the US, Brazil, Denmark and South Africa. It's been accepted for publication in the journal Frontiers in Neuroanatomy

The research was done in the lab of Suzana Herculano-Houzel, an associate professor of psychology and biological sciences at Vanderbilt University.

Until recently, scientists interested in comparing intelligence across species were limited to using brain size as an indicator.

