Does chicken soup really help fight a cold?

By Lisa Drayer, CNN

Updated 4:22 AM ET, Fri December 1, 2017

Some winter wisdom is about as factual as Frosty the Snowman. Problem is, these fictions don&#39;t just give you the warm and fuzzies: They can pack on the pounds, stuff up your nose and even increase your risk of cancer. This season, don&#39;t let these winter health myths get the best of you.
Some winter wisdom is about as factual as Frosty the Snowman. Problem is, these fictions don't just give you the warm and fuzzies: They can pack on the pounds, stuff up your nose and even increase your risk of cancer. This season, don't let these winter health myths get the best of you.
Myth: Cold air can make you sick.

It's called the common "cold," but lower temperatures alone won't make you sick. In fact, the exact opposite is true. "Cells that fight infection in body actually increase if you go out into the cold," said Dr. Rachel C. Vreeman, co-author of "Don't Swallow Your Gum! Myths, Half-Truths, and Outright Lies About Your Body and Health." It's your body's way of combating the stress of freezing temps.

Plus, according to the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, cold viruses grow best at about 91 degrees; if you're outside in the cold, your nostrils are surely colder than that.

Health.com: 5 most common myths about the common cold
Myth: You shouldn't exercise in the cold.

Get ready to crawl out from under your comforter and run into the great (and yes, cold) outdoors. According to research published in Medicine & Science in Sports and Exercise, in cold temperatures, race times are actually faster, and quicker paces burn more calories in less time. Plus, that harder, faster workout can spike your endorphin levels -- which, according to a review in Environmental Science and Technology, are already increased just by you being outside.

Ready to get started? Follow this guide to running in the cold.
Myth: Allergies go away in the winter.

Allergies might be the real source behind your stuffy nose and scratchy throat this season. According to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, one in five people suffers from indoor/outdoor allergies, and the indoor variety can actually be worse in the winter. Pets don't spend as much time outdoors, shut windows seal in poor air quality, and many molds even thrive in the winter, Vreeman says.

If your symptoms last longer than 10 days or ease up after taking an antihistamine, it might be time to visit an allergist.

Health.com: 15 hypoallergenic dogs and cats
Myth: You don't need sunscreen in the winter.

Forget bathing suits. Department stores should stock sunscreen with the toboggan hats. "Because the Earth's surface is closer to the sun during the winter months, we are actually exposed to more harmful rays without even realizing it," said Dr. Robert Guida, a board-certified plastic surgeon in New York.

What's more, snow and ice can both reflect up to 80% of harmful UV rays so that they can hit the skin twice, according to the Skin Cancer Foundation. So even in winter, keep in mind these five ways to protect against skin cancer.
Myth: You lose most of your body heat through your head.

Contrary to the findings from one 1950s Army study, most of your body heat doesn't escape through your noggin, according to Vreeman. "In the now-infamous study, volunteers visited the Arctic with their heads exposed. However, the rest of them was outfitted in gear designed to protect against the cold, so it's logical that they lost most of their body heat from their heads," she said.

If you go outside without gloves, you'll lose a disproportionate amount of heat through your hands.

Health.com: Winter skin annoyances, solved
Myth: Lack of sunlight causes winter depression.

Although dark days certainly don't help, there are many other factors besides seasonal affective disorder that can contribute to winter depression -- especially around the holidays.

Busy schedules, family stress and worries about holiday spending are more likely to trigger the blues than true SAD, which affects just 5% of Americans. Learn more about surprising causes of winter depression.
Myth: Women gain 10 pounds over the winter.

Between comfort foods, dreary days and cozy blankets, it's not hard to imagine why women put on winter weight. But it turns out that the average woman gains only one or two pounds over the winter.

Still, one Nutrition Reviews study shows that weight gain during the six-week holiday season accounts for 51% of annual gain. And, according to research published in the New England Journal of Medicine, most women don't shed that extra layer of insulation come springtime, so over the years, the weight can really add up.

Health.com: 16 ways to lose weight fast
Myth: Vitamin C prevents colds.

OK, this might be more of a half-myth. Meeting your 75-milligram recommended daily allowance of vitamin C is important in maintaining a healthy immune system to prevent and even fight off colds, according to one 2013 study from the University of Helsinki. Other studies have shown that taking a large dose of vitamin C at the first sign of sniffles may help shorten the length and reduce the severity of a cold.

Health.com: 12 foods with more Vitamin C than oranges
Myth: Cold temps cause hair loss.

Chilly weather might actually help you hold onto your hair. In one University Hospital of Zurich study, researchers followed 823 women for six years and found that they lost the most hair in the summer and the least in the winter.

It might be evolutionary; just think how thick your dog's fur gets in the winter. Still, dry scalps grow unhealthy, brittle and breakable hair, so if your head gets itchy on cold, dry days, you might need to invest in a scalp-protecting shampoo for the season, Vreeman says.

Health.com: 21 reasons why you're losing your hair
Myth: Drinking alcohol warms you up.

Alcohol makes you feel toasty on the inside, but that's because it causes your blood to rush toward your rosy-red skin and away from your internal organs. That means your core body temperature actually drops post-sip, Vreeman says. What's more, alcohol impairs your body's ability to shiver and create extra heat.

Health.com: 7 ways to keep alcohol from ruining your diet

This article originally appeared on Health.com.
Story highlights

  • There is limited evidence that chicken soup has medicinal properties
  • Hot chicken soup was more effective than hot water in helping the body rid itself of respiratory infection

(CNN)We all know the grandmotherly wisdom of serving chicken soup to someone with a cold, but does this particular meal really have medicinal properties? Could slurping up chicken soup save me a trip to the local pharmacy?

You won't find studies in humans that prove chicken soup can fight a cold, but there's enough evidence to make it worth trying.
One study published in the medical journal Chest suggested that chicken soup might have anti-inflammatory effects, which could possibly ease symptoms of upper respiratory tract infections.
    Researchers specifically studied the movement of neutrophils -- a type of white blood cell -- when combined with soup. They found that the movement of neutrophils was reduced in the presence of soup, suggesting a possible anti-inflammatory mechanism that could at least theoretically alleviate cold symptoms. Or not.
    Boost your immune system: Most everyone knows that vitamin C is key to a healthy immune system. But did you know that drinking green tea can also boost your ability to fight off viruses? Green tea contains antioxidants called catechins, which are known to have flu-fighting properties, according to Health.com. The tea also contains theophylline, which opens your airways to help you breathe easier if mucus has taken hold. In a 2007 study published in the Journal of the American College of Nutrition, participants who took two green tea capsules a day experienced fewer symptoms and instances of the cold and flu compared with a placebo group. The bonus? Green tea has also been shown to raise your metabolism, reduce your risk of heart disease and reactivate dying skin cells to help your face retrieve its spring glow. Experts recommend drinking two or three cups a day for optimum benefits.
    Prevent dry skin: Niacin, riboflavin, vitamin A ... oh my! The list of nutrients needed to keep your skin healthy is longer than Santa's. The good news is that that means everything from cereal to carrots can play a role in keeping dry skin away. Let's start with niacin. The B vitamin is helpful in preventing the skin rashes and inflammation that can occur in dry weather, according to the National Institute of Health. Niacin can be found in eggs, lean meats and legumes. Riboflavin is another B vitamin required for healthy skin. Breads and cereals are often fortified with riboflavin, the institute says, but you can also get it from eggs, milk and green leafy vegetables. Vitamin A helps cells reproduce, which will aid in turning old, dry skin into new, supple skin. Eating vitamin A-rich fruits and vegetables, such as cantaloupe, passion fruit, tomatoes, sweet potato, carrots and spinach, can help your skin retain moisture.
    Tame dry hair: Your mother probably told you to eat your broccoli, but she may not have told you that it would be good for your looks. "The unique combination of emollient oils and fatty acids in broccoli can make hair stronger and more lustrous," said Dr. Charles Crutchfield, a clinical professor of dermatology at the University of Minnesota Medical School. Because of the lack of moisture in the air, hair can be brittle and easily damaged during winter. Any food with a good dose of omega-3 fatty acids will help soothe stressed strands. Look for fish, olive oil and nuts in your local grocery store.
    Protect your nails: Has a walnut brownie caught your eye? There's a healthy component to that tempting treat. Walnuts contain biotin, a B vitamin that helps strengthen nails, according to Crutchfield. Strawberries are another good source of the important nutrient.Fingernails also contain the protein keratin, which helps protect your nails from environmental damage. Eat foods that are also high in protein like lean meats and low-fat dairy products to prevent weakness.
    Bone up: Winter weather is extra dangerous for bones, according to the American Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Society. Protect yourself from the inside by building strong bones with vitamin D.
    Avoid the vampire look: You may blame pasty skin on the lack of sunshine this time of year, but your diet can have a lot to do with your face's rosy glow. People who aren't getting enough iron have lower red blood cell counts, which may make them appear pale, according to the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute. Dark, leafy greens like spinach and mollusks like oysters, clams and scallops are iron-rich foods that will help bring back your pinch-able cheeks. Other vegetables can also help brighten a dull exterior. Carotenoids are natural pigments that produce the color in vegetables like carrots, pumpkins, sweet potatoes and tomatoes, according to the University of Maryland Medical Center; they'll do the same for your skin.
    Prepare for the future: There's nothing like a hot cup of cocoa after a day frolicking in (or shoveling) snow. And since researchers at Cornell University say the delicious drink contains a healthy dose of antioxidants, you shouldn't feel guilty about indulging. The antioxidants protect your body from free radicals that can damage cells, according to the National Institute of Health. Need more convincing? A study published in the August edition of the journal Hypertension showed that flavanols -- the main type of flavonoids, or antioxidants, found in cocoa and chocolate -- may even improve mild cognitive impairment in the elderly.
    "There are substances (in chicken soup) that could affect cells in the body, that could potentially have medicinal effects, but whether they are good or bad for you, we didn't test," said study author Dr. Stephen Rennard, Larson professor of medicine at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.
    Because the study was done in a laboratory and not in humans, Rennard cautions that it remains to be seen whether one would even absorb the substances that appeared to have beneficial effects in the lab.
    The researchers did not actually isolate specific substances in soup that might be beneficial, "nor did we show what it would do in a living person, let alone a living person with a cold," he added.
    "Chicken soup might do stuff ... but lots more research is required," Rennard said. "There is some possibility that there is a biochemical or medicinal basis to it ... but 'some,' 'suggests' and 'possible' are the key words."

    The scent of soup

    The aroma, spices and heat from chicken soup could help clear sinuses and improve symptoms of infection among people with respiratory problems, according to a separate study published in Chest.
    "It was fun study we did about 40 years ago in Miami Beach, where there's a big Jewish population that believes in chicken soup," said the study's author, Dr. Kiumars Saketkhoo, a pulmonologist and intensivist for PIH Health. "They call it 'Jewish penicillin.' "
    In the study, tiny particles meant to mimic a clump of bacteria or viruses were inserted in the noses of 15 healthy volunteers. Researchers measured the activity of the particles when they were inserted before and after cold water, hot water and chicken soup.
    Hot chicken soup was more effective than hot water in stimulating something known as the mucociliary transport system, which helps move things along in the upper and lower respiratory tract, allowing the body to rid itself of particles and infection.
    "The mucociliary transport system is important for getting rid of every respiratory infection, including colds," Saketkhoo said. "Whatever can make airways clear up faster may decrease risk of infection or clear an existing infection."
    Sipping hot fluids helps to warm the bottom of your nasal pharynx, which can also help improve symptoms, Saketkhoo explained. This might explain why cold water was least effective in the study. But the study suggested that there's something in chicken soup that gives it an edge.
    Saketkhoo cautioned that his study made no health claims or definitive conclusions about chicken soup, though his community seemed quick to embrace his findings. "I heard there was a product being marketed as 'Mount Sinai chicken soup' years ago," he said.

    A bowl of nutrients

    Studies aside, experts agree that chicken soup is worth trying you're when sick and can come in handy when eating a solid meal feels like too much.
    "Chicken soup can offer a nutrient-dense food option when someone is struggling with a poor appetite," said Kristen Smith, a registered dietitian and spokeswoman for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. "It can also help increase hydration during a time when this could be a challenge."
    Most chicken soups contain ingredients that provide lots of vitamins and minerals, according to Smith. For example, carrots provide your body with vitamin A, a nutrient that plays a role in the immune response, and chicken stock contains zinc, which may help fight a cold when consumed in high amounts. Chicken may help with the repair of body tissue and contains the amino acid cysteine, which some researchers are exploring for improving colds in supplement form, though Smith cautions that "most homemade and canned varieties would probably not provide adequate amounts to offer benefits."
    There is also the notion that collagen from bone broth or stock can help with healing, "but the current scientific evidence to support this theory is lacking," Smith said.
    Of course, the environment in which chicken soup is often eaten helps, too.
    "My wife (who prepared the soup for the study) makes the point that when you are feeling ill, if someone is taking care of you, that tender loving care is not a placebo effect," Rennard said. "There are clearly beneficial effects of that. So if someone is sitting there and making you chicken soup, it may make you feel better ... but whether it has to do with contents of the chicken soup may be irrelevant."
    Saketkhoo said, "does it cure the cold? Of course not. But does it help people with a cold feel better? I think it does ... and so that's why we give hot fluids, including chicken soup, to people with colds."
    The best treatment for the common cold, according to Saketkhoo, is good nutrition, enough bed rest and hot fluids. "And if you like chicken soup, then let it be chicken soup," he added.
    If you want to try "Grandma's version" used in Rennard's Chest study, the recipe can be found online.

    Lisa Drayer is a nutritionist, an author and a CNN health and nutrition contributor.