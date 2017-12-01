Prosecutor: Bosnian Croat war criminal died of heart failure caused by cyanide

Story highlights Slobodan Praljak, a former Croatian general, faced 20 years in prison for war crimes in the Balkans

As a judge upheld his sentence, he drank a substance from a vial

(CNN) The convicted Bosnian Croat war criminal who died Wednesday after drinking a vial of poison as a judge upheld his 20-year sentence died of heart failure, according to the Dutch Prosecution Service.

"The preliminary results of the toxicological test showed that mister Praljak had a concentration of potassium cyanide in his blood," Dutch prosecutors said in a statement Friday. "This has resulted in a failure of the heart, which is pointed out as the suspected cause of death."

The substance ingested by Slobodan Praljak was previously unclear.

Two Croatian experts were permitted to observe the autopsy, which was conducted Friday, the Dutch Prosecution Service said.

Praljak, a former Croatian general who was sentenced in 2013 to 20 years in prison for war crimes committed during conflicts in the Balkans in the 1990s, drank the poison as The Hague judge reaffirmed his sentence.

