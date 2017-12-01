(CNN) It is a staple of British royal life -- an outdoor meet-and-greet with enthusiastic locals, often in relatively mundane locations, and replete with potential pitfalls.

Markle had declared in a TV interview on Monday that she was keen to get her "boots on the ground" in Britain -- and she got her wish on Friday, emerging from a limousine with Harry for their first official royal event together.

Meghan Markle is greeted by well-wishers as she arrives at the Nottingham Contemporary Centre on Friday.

It will be the first of many such engagements that Markle will undertake: On Friday she carried out her duties with enthusiasm, gripping the hands of cheering crowds as they lined the short route.

Everything went to plan -- there were no awkward encounters, the snow that has buffeted some parts of the UK this week held off, and Markle seemed to be at ease with the flag-waving and camera-wielding residents of Nottingham who had gathered since early in the day to secure the best spots.

