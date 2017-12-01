(CNN)It is a staple of British royal life -- an outdoor meet-and-greet with enthusiastic locals, often in relatively mundane locations, and replete with potential pitfalls.
Less than a week after her engagement to Britain's Prince Harry was announced, the American actor Meghan Markle got her first taste of the "walkabout" on Friday, in near-freezing temperatures in the English city of Nottingham.
Markle had declared in a TV interview on Monday that she was keen to get her "boots on the ground" in Britain -- and she got her wish on Friday, emerging from a limousine with Harry for their first official royal event together.
It will be the first of many such engagements that Markle will undertake: On Friday she carried out her duties with enthusiasm, gripping the hands of cheering crowds as they lined the short route.
Everything went to plan -- there were no awkward encounters, the snow that has buffeted some parts of the UK this week held off, and Markle seemed to be at ease with the flag-waving and camera-wielding residents of Nottingham who had gathered since early in the day to secure the best spots.
Prince Harry was keen to introduce his bride-to-be to "a community that has become very special to him," according to a tweet from Kensington Palace on Tuesday.
Harry has spent a significant amount of time in the city both publicly and privately since he first met with young people there in 2013 when he was exploring issues around youth violence.
The couple visited a charity fair organized by the HIV/AIDS charity the Terrence Higgins Trust, marking World AIDS Day.
They were then due to head to a local school to meet with staff and mentors involved in the Full Effect program, which works to prevent young people from the community turning towards violence. Harry established Full Effect through The Royal Foundation in 2014.