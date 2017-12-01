German police defuse device near Christmas market outside Berlin

Berlin (CNN) German police defused what they say was an improvised explosive device (IED) that prompted the evacuation of a Christmas market Friday on the outskirts of Berlin, according to the official police Twitter account.

The incident took place in the city of Potsdam. Brandenburg police spokesman Thorsten Herbst said the area around the Christmas market remains cordoned off.

Crowds gather behind a police line after the Potsdam Christmas market was evacuated due to an explosive device on December 1.

Herbst said authorities were alerted to the suspicious object when it was delivered to a pharmacy in the area.

Police have been on alert for any similar plots. Following large-scale raids in four German cities on November 21 that resulted in the arrest of six Syrian nationals, a German intelligence officer initially told CNN that the arrests uncovered a possible terror plot on a Christmas market in Germany.

