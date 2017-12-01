Breaking News

'Stranger Things' renewed by Netflix for Season 3

By Sandra Gonzalez, CNN

Updated 3:59 PM ET, Fri December 1, 2017

(CNN)To the surprise of no one, Netflix's fan fave TV series "Stranger Things" is officially coming back for another season.

The company made the announcement Friday on Twitter.
The news comes just months after the genre-blending drama picked up five awards, out of 18 nominations, at the 2017 Emmy Awards.
It also picked up a SAG Award earlier this year for best drama series ensemble. The win solidified show's status as a genre series that is also a critical hit -- a rare feat.
    "Stranger Things" Season 2 debuted in October.
    The sophomore season found the young characters (played by Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Millie Bobby Brown, Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo and Sadie Sink) in somewhat diverging storylines as a dark force took control of one character.
    Season 3 does not yet have a target release date.