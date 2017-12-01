Selena Gomez gives tearful speech thanking friend who gave her a kidney

(CNN) Selena Gomez gave an emotional acceptance speech on Thursday when she received the Billboard "Woman of the Year" award, saying her best friend, who gave her a kidney earlier this year, should be the rightful recipient of the praise.

The singer took to the stage and cried as actress Francia Raisa presented her with the award. Gomez said the award should really be going to Raisa because she "saved my life."

"I feel incredibly lucky," Gomez said in her speech. "Honestly, I couldn't be more grateful for the position I've been given in my career from seven to fourteen til now." She went on to thank her team for helping her through a rough year.

"Francia should get this award...she saved my life." - Selena Gomez



In a Vogue magazine interview published in April , she said she spent 90 days in rehab in 2016. Gomez also revealed in September that had a kidney transplant because of her battle with lupus.

